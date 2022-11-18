Ronnie Fieg Confirms New Balance Collab for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ronnie Fieg is continuing its tradition of releasing sneakers for Black Friday this year with the announcement of its next New Balance collab.

The Kith founder shared images on Instagram yesterday of his forthcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 993 and 2002R “Pistachio” collabs. Fieg kept the Instagram caption simple on the post by writing “Pistachio’s. Black Friday.”

The collaborative New Balance 993 and 2002R “Pistachio” colorways each don a tonal green-based color scheme, with the first silhouette featuring a mesh-based upper and the latter shoe equipped with a premium suede build. Both pairs feature a two-tone “N” branding on the midfoot and are paired with sail shoelaces. The corresponding numbers for each of the models are printed on the heels while a sail-colored tooling complete the look of the shoes. The teaser photos from Fieg doesn’t show that the sneakers will feature co-branding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEsXY7Ows8/?hl=en

The releases of Fieg’s collaborative Black Friday sneaker projects dates all the day back to 2015 when he dropped a special Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 998 collab. Last year, the Kith founder reimagined his iconic Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Salmon Toe” and “Leatherback” colorways as a Gel-Lyte 5.

The Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 993 and 2002R “Pistachio” styles will be released on Black Friday on Nov. 25 exclusively at Kith.com, the Kith app, and at Kith stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.

In related Ronnie Fieg news, the New York Knicks has appointed Fieg has its creative director of the franchise.