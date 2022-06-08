Ronnie Fieg Teases Upcoming New Balance 990v4 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ronnie Fieg has another must-have New Balance sneaker collaboration coming soon.

The Kith founder shared images of his forthcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 990v4 collab on Instagram yesterday, a color scheme that appears to be inspired by the Japanese label United Arrows and Sons’ and the Boston-based sportswear brand’s acclaimed New Balance 997.5 collab that debuted in 2009. According to the Instagram caption, the shoe will be part of Kith’s 10-year anniversary celebration, which kicked off last year.

The shoe sports a predominantly gray upper, with various tones dressing the mesh and suede panels throughout the shoe. The collab’s standout design is the purple and pink accents that cover the underlay panels along with the ‘N’ branding at the midfoot, and at the heel. Rounding out the look is a two-tone Encap midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

Fieg first celebrated Kith’s 10-year anniversary last year with the release of several collaborative New Balance RC 1300 styles, which was one of the best New Balance collabs to drop in 2021.

At the time of publication, Fieg or New Balance have not yet announced the release details for their New Balance 990v4 collab. Fans who are interested in getting their hands on a pair of the collab are urged to sign up via Kith.com to get notified about this and upcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance projects.

In related New Balance news, the brand launched its new “We Got Now” campaign last month, which featured several of its beloved brand ambassadors including rap megastar Jack Harlow and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.