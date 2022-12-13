Ronnie Fieg Teases Kith x Salomon XT-6 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ronnie Fieg will soon add to his collaborative portfolio with the announcement of his next sneaker project.

The Kith founder shared a first look at the Kith x Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex collab on Twitter yesterday. The photo was captioned “Kith for Salomon Gore-Tex XT-6 capsule. Soon.”

At the time of publication, the inspiration behind the design of the sneaker collab has not yet been announced by Fieg or Salomon, but the image shared of the Kith x Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex shows that it will feature a blue-based mesh upper, with contrasting white overlay panels on the sides. Subtle Kith branding appears on the tongue while Salomon branding is printed on the heel counter. Completing the design is a white foam midsole and a black lugged outsole.

“A beacon of our trail legacy, the shoe destined for functional technicity has evolved into a sneaker with a cult following. Equipped for the harshest city conditions, XT-6 Gore-Tex features an innovative ePE membrane, PFC-free,and anti-debris mesh construction, as well as durable cushioning and stability no matter the distance, Salomon wrote for the product description of its XT-6 Gore-Tex sneaker.

Kith for Salomon Gore-Tex XT-6 capsule. Soon. pic.twitter.com/d9YKnlEn1l — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) December 12, 2022

At the time of publication, the release details for Fieg’s Kith x Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex collab have yet to be announced for either of the parties involved in the project but the drop is expected to be revealed soon.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for Kith’s version of the shoe, sizes for the in-line Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex colorways are available now at Salomon.com for a retail price of $200.