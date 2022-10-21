Ronnie Fieg Teases Next Sneaker Collab With Asics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Asics and Ronnie Fieg have another sneaker collaboration in the works.

The Kith founder shared images of an unreleased Ronnie Fieg x Asics sneaker project on Instagram yesterday. The sneaker in question appears to be a new silhouette from the collaborators, but features various details from past Asics models.

One of the three iterations of the forthcoming Ronnie Fieg x Asics sneaker collab features a low-cut leather upper while the other utilizes a premium suede material. Asics’ iconic stripes branding appears on the midfoot of both sides while Kith branding is embroidered on the tongue tag. Each style comes with sail shoelaces that give the shoe a vintage look and matching outsoles to complete the look.

“My favorite pieces from our next 3 collections,” Fieg wrote for the caption of the Instagram post.

Prior to this new Ronnie Fieg x Asics sneaker collab surfacing, the two entities joined forces in November 2021 to deliver two Asics Gel-Lyte 5 styles, which were influenced by the duo’s past Gel-Lyte 3 “Salmon Toe” and “Leatherback” collabs. The Asics Gel-Lyte 5 project was released in celebration of Kith’s 10-year anniversary. Most recently, Fieg joined forces with New Balance to deliver a multi-shoe 990V1, V2, V3 and V4 sneaker collab in June to celebrate his 40th birthday.

At the time of publication, release details for the unnamed Ronnie Fieg x Asics collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved, but Fieg confirmed that the new Asics sneaker will be released sometime during Kith’s three forthcoming collections.