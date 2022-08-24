Roger Federer and Ronnie Fieg Announce New Sport-Focused (RF)² Collaboration with On Running

On Running’s latest collaboration is getting a heavy dose of tennis and streetwear cool, thanks to Roger Federer and Ronnie Fieg. Combining their initials, the duo’s line is aptly named (RF)² by Ronnie Fieg & Roger Federer for On.

The champion tennis player stars in the campaign for the collaboration, alongside Fieg himself, shared on Kith’s Instagram on Wednesday. Kith co-owner Fieg serves as a coach for Federer in the clip, which finds him hitting tennis balls in the shape of the collection’s (RF)² logo on the cover. In the video, Fieg is sportily dressed in a gray Wilson polo and navy shorts with white socks, sneakers and a sports cap. Federer, meanwhile, continues to prove his racquet skills in pieces from the collection: a pair of black tennis shorts and a cream T-shirt, complete with a “(RF)²” logo-branded pocket.

When it comes to shoes, Federer and Fieg appear to have crafted a coordinating set of athletic sneakers within their collaboration, as well. Federer’s footwear of choice in the video is an On-branded shoe, which appears to include beige and cream leather uppers with a large embossed half “(RF)²” logo. The lace-up style is complete with tan counter lining, as well as coordinating rubber soles with a paneled silhouette and a fully perforated tongue.

Prices for the collection, as well as when or how it will be released, are unknown at this time. However, from the numerous comments that have already flooded Kith’s comments sections, it seems destined to be another hit project for both Kith, On and Federer.

In recent Kith news, the retailer launched a collaborative line this month with the American Museum of Natural History. The line, which dropped on Kith’s website on Monday, featured men’s and kids’ shirts, hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and hats inspired by the museum’s collections — many covered in prints featuring dinosaur skulls and exhibit landscapes. Earlier this summer, the brand also released a printed sneaker collection with Vans.

Discover Kith’s Team USA collection in the 2022 Winter Olympics in the gallery.