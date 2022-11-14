Adidas and Rimowa’s New NMD_S1 Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has an unexpected sneaker collaboration coming soon.

After announcing its new Forum Low collab with Taquería Orinoco, the German sportswear has joined forces with premium luggage manufacturer Rimowa to deliver a new NMD_S1 style hitting stores before week’s end. In addition to the sneaker, the project will include Rimowa’s first-ever aluminium backpack.

The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 wears a beige color scheme on the Primeknit upper, which is inspired by the exterior of the luggage maker’s signature aluminum suitcases. The sneaker also comes with contrasting orange shoelaces that’s inspired by the outdoors, gray Three Stripes branding on the sides, while an semi-translucent midsole and sail rubber outsole featuring co-branded details complete the look of the collab.

The lateral side of the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 sneaker collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“With their proud German heritage, Adidas and Rimowa come together, with the NMD_S1 shoes representing our shared notion of both navigating and escaping the city. The outdoor inspiration is clear with the rope laces and earth tones — the color inspired by the titanium colorway of the iconic Rimowa aluminum suitcases. Plush Boost cushioning keeps any explorations, anywhere, comfortable,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Rimowa x Adidas collection including their collaborative NMD_S1 sneaker will be released on Thursday at Adidas.com, Rimowa.com and at select Adidas and Rimowa retailers. The shoe will come with a $250 price tag while the aluminum backpack retails for 1500€, which converts to $1,547.

The Rimowa x Adidas aluminum backpack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Rimowa x Adidas aluminum backpack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas