Rick Owens x Dr. Martens Returns With Second Gothic-Grunge Boot Capsule

Dr. Martens is bringing back its hit collaboration with Rick Owens — just in time for the holidays.

The British brand’s second part of its fall 2022 collaboration with the American designer will return on Friday’s, featuring two new takes on its hit boots. Similarly to the brand’s Part One collaboration that launched in October, the new line highlights its 1460 and 1918 boots in Owens’ own gothic aesthetic.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens’ Part Two collaboration boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

“When I was a teen and becoming physically aware, I saw how a tightly laced ankle leading to a broad, solidly planted foot had a simple, modest, industrial masculinity – almost like a corset between a muscled calf and a sturdy foot that acted as a stoic ballast,” Owens said in a statement. “Dr. Martens exemplified this best. I saw them on all the guys flying through the air at the (rock) shows I went to then… Fear… Black Flag… The Screamers… Alien Sex Fiend. Dr. Martens became a symbol of a raw and sweaty vitality that I thought I might be able to pull off… and for a minute, I think I did.”

The new portion of Owens’ collaboration features a darker version of Dr. Martens’ boots. The 1460 boots, retailing for $370, are cast in matte black tumbled Lunar leather with Owens’ signature extended tongues, wrapped with thick pearly white laces in his signature Pentagram pattern, edgily held by silver hook trim. The 1918 boots, retailing for $420, feature a calf-high silhouette with longer laces in the same white hue, completed with elongated tongues as well. Both sets include thick ridged rubber Quad Retro soles totaling 2 inches in eight, as well as side zippers and Dr. Martens’ signature yellow outsole stitching. Upon release, both can be purchased on Dr. Martens’ website or Rick Owens’ European site , as well as select retailers.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens’ Part Two 1918 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens Rick Owens x Dr. Martens’ Part Two 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Previously, Owens launched two versions of the same 1460 and 1918 boots in October. The first 1918’s came in a shaggy cream hue, while the 1460’s were cast in a black palette with thinner laces. The $370-$750 boots were modeled in an accompanying campaign by performance artist Ron Athey, dressed in black wrestling briefs with a matching cape and opera gloves for a sultry twist.

Ron Athey stars in the new Rick Owens x Dr Martens capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

“I have known Ron Athey since the 1980s when our paths would cross in the filthiest L.A. clubs I could find,” Owens said in a statement at the time. “I asked Ron to represent this Dr. Martens collab as an example of how elegantly real transgression – and our individual searches for transcendence – can be.”

This isn’t the first time the subversive designer has collaborated with Dr. Martens. In March 2021, the two brands released the 1460 Bex Platform Sole Boot. For the boot, Rick Owens wrapped the shoe with his signature dramatic lacing system at the eyelets and across the ankle. Owens is also known for his ongoing footwear collections with Converse, and the much-talked-about and sold-out collaborations with Veja and Birkenstock.

