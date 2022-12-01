Rick Owens x Dr. Martens Returns With Second Gothic-Grunge Boot Capsule

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Dr. Martens is bringing back its hit collaboration with Rick Owens — just in time for the holidays.
The British brand’s second part of its fall 2022 collaboration with the American designer will return on Friday’s, featuring two new takes on its hit boots. Similarly to the brand’s Part One collaboration that launched in October, the new line highlights its 1460 and 1918 boots in Owens’ own gothic aesthetic.
“When I was a teen and becoming physically aware, I saw how a tightly laced ankle leading to a broad, solidly planted foot had a simple, modest, industrial masculinity – almost like a corset between a muscled calf and a sturdy foot that acted as a stoic ballast,” Owens said in a statement. “Dr. Martens exemplified this best. I saw them on all the guys flying through the air at the (rock) shows I went to then… Fear… Black Flag… The Screamers… Alien Sex Fiend. Dr. Martens became a symbol of a raw and sweaty vitality that I thought I might be able to pull off… and for a minute, I think I did.”
“I have known Ron Athey since the 1980s when our paths would cross in the filthiest L.A. clubs I could find,” Owens said in a statement at the time. “I asked Ron to represent this Dr. Martens collab as an example of how elegantly real transgression – and our individual searches for transcendence – can be.”
This isn’t the first time the subversive designer has collaborated with Dr. Martens. In March 2021, the two brands released the 1460 Bex Platform Sole Boot. For the boot, Rick Owens wrapped the shoe with his signature dramatic lacing system at the eyelets and across the ankle. Owens is also known for his ongoing footwear collections with Converse, and the much-talked-about and sold-out collaborations with Veja and Birkenstock.
PHOTOS: Discover Rick Owens’ Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.