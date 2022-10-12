Rick Owens Gives Two Dr. Martens Boots a Grunge Makeover in Edgy New Collab

No stranger to footwear collaborations, Rick Owens is gearing up to release his latest shoe capsule on Friday with Dr. Martens.

The Paris-based American designer is bringing his Brutalist-grunge and dark underground aesthetic to two gender-neutral boot silhouettes from the British footwear brand – the 1460 boot and a towering version of the 1918 18-eyelet boot.

Highlighting Owens exaggerating approach to footwear, the collection stands on the footwear brand’s 2-inch Quad Retro sole and are fitted with an oversized, heightened tongue, heavy side zips and wrap-around laces.

The Dr. Martens x Rick Owens 1918 boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

More specifically, the 1460 8-eye boot has been rebuilt in soft, heavyweight black Lunar leather with contrasting, jumbo-thickness pearl laces and extra wide eyelets with a dull silver finish. Dr. Martens’ black AirWair heel loop is signed with a tonal pearl script, and the welt is punched with its signature yellow stitching.

Related The Collabs: Noon Goons Releases Second Capsule With Vans + More Constance Wu Pops in Black & White with Heeled Dr. Martens & Fisherman Hat at New York Comic Con 2022 for 'Velma' Even Rick Owens Is Getting Into Barbiecore

As for the 1918 boot, the entire upper is constructed using a platinum hair-on leather and is finished with a dual-branded sock liner.

According to Owens, this collection is a “full circle moment,” having discovered Dr. Martens in his teenage years nearly 40 years later. “When I was a teen and becoming physically aware, I saw how a tightly laced ankle leading to a broad, solidly planted foot had a simple, modest, industrial masculinity – almost like a corset between a muscled calf and a sturdy foot that acted as a stoic ballast,” the designer said in a statement. “Dr. Martens exemplified this best. I saw them on all the guys flying through the air at the (rock) shows I went to then… Fear… Black Flag… The Screamers… Alien Sex Fiend. Dr. Martens became a symbol of a raw and sweaty vitality that I thought I might be able to pull off… and for a minute, I think I did.”

Ron Athey stars in the new Rick Owens x Dr Martens capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

For the capsule’s campaign, Owens wanted to evoke that same emotion by tapping performance artist Ron Athey as the star. Athey dons long capes, opera gloves and wrestling briefs for the campaign, looking fierce in the heavy-soled boots.

“I have known Ron Athey since the 1980s when our paths would cross in the filthiest L.A. clubs I could find,” Owens said. “I asked Ron to represent this Dr. Martens collab as an example of how elegantly real transgression – and our individual searches for transcendence – can be.”

The first installment of the Dr. Martens x Rick Owens collection, which retails between $370 and $750, will be available in a full range of adult sizing beginning Friday, Oct. 14 at Drmartens.com, Rickowens.eu, flagship stores and select partners. A second drop is slated for December.

This isn’t the first time the subversive designer has collaborated with Dr. Martens. In March 2021, the two brands released the 1460 Bex Platform Sole Boot. For the boot, Rick Owens wrapped the shoe with his signature dramatic lacing system at the eyelets and across the ankle.

Owens is also known for his ongoing footwear collections with Converse, and the much talked about collaborations with Veja and Birkenstock.