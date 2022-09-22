Victoria Beckham’s Last Reebok Collection Features Gymnast-Inspired Athleisure and Sleek Sneakers

Reebok and Victoria Beckham have joined forces for their final joint collection.

Begun in 2019, the duo’s last capsule line, Drop Seven, highlights their longtime focus on merging chic fashion and performance-driven sportswear.

The $90-$280 collection features an array of pieces in a gymnast-inspired palette of black, beige, pale pink, icy blue and neon orange, featuring oversized Reebok logos for a retro spin — similarly to their previous capsules. On the clothing front, the line includes the return of pieces Beckham has relaunched each season with Reebok, including their popular $180 cowl-neck sweatshirt. New items in the mix include a glossy $250 puffer jacket and now-sold-out bodysuits. Seamless leggings, bras, crop tops and hoodies round out the capsule.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“This season, I was inspired by the strength and poise of Olympic gymnasts. I wanted to reference the foundations of their athletic wardrobe, whilst staying true to my signature VB style,” Beckham said in a statement. “Feeling confident has always been important to me, and I always want to empower women to look their very best when they’re working out.”

Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The mogul’s latest line also emphasizes figure-flattering textures, which Beckham has frequently utilized in her own brand and new VB Body shapewear line.

“For Drop Seven, we’ve worked with a new, tightly woven, matte concept fabric designed to sculpt the body in all the right places,” Beckham said, “flattering the tummy and lifting the bum.”

Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

On the footwear front, Beckham has notably brought back her unisex Victoria Beckham Club C sneaker — a $200 take on Reebok’s Club C styles, featuring a minimalist place-up silhouette with paneled leather uppers and flat soles in either monochrome white or blue palettes.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Victoria Beckham Club C sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

She’s also emphasized the line’s sporty elements with its second shoe, the performance-focused Victoria Beckham Zig Kinetica sneaker in complementary blue and orange hues. This chunky $200 style features mesh uppers for added breathability, along with a thick rubber outsole that features Reebok’s signature energy-returning Zig Energy bands. Completing the pair are hidden laces, foam midsoles and cushioned Floatride Fuel soles.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Zig Kinetica sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Customers can currently shop Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven on Reebok’s website and Beckham’s website.

