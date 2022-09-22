×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Victoria Beckham’s Last Reebok Collection Features Gymnast-Inspired Athleisure and Sleek Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
VBR-5
Reebok
Reebok
Reebok
Reebok
View Gallery 7 Images

Reebok and Victoria Beckham have joined forces for their final joint collection.

Begun in 2019, the duo’s last capsule line, Drop Seven, highlights their longtime focus on merging chic fashion and performance-driven sportswear.

The $90-$280 collection features an array of pieces in a gymnast-inspired palette of black, beige, pale pink, icy blue and neon orange, featuring oversized Reebok logos for a retro spin — similarly to their previous capsules. On the clothing front, the line includes the return of pieces Beckham has relaunched each season with Reebok, including their popular $180 cowl-neck sweatshirt. New items in the mix include a glossy $250 puffer jacket and now-sold-out bodysuits. Seamless leggings, bras, crop tops and hoodies round out the capsule.

Related

The Collabs: Brunello Cucinelli Creates Western-Inspired Capsule for Neiman Marcus + More

Done Deals: Vince to Wind Down Its Rebecca Taylor Business, JCPenney Launches Frye and Co. Label + More News

New York Fashion Week's Best Shoe Collabs: Sergio Hudson Taps Malone Souliers, Altuzarra Teams Up With Keds + More

Reebok, Victoria Beckham, sneakers, athletic sneakers, mesh sneakers, leather sneakers, orange sneakers, white sneakers, blue sneakers, collaborations
Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“This season, I was inspired by the strength and poise of Olympic gymnasts. I wanted to reference the foundations of their athletic wardrobe, whilst staying true to my signature VB style,” Beckham said in a statement. “Feeling confident has always been important to me, and I always want to empower women to look their very best when they’re working out.”

Reebok, Victoria Beckham, sneakers, athletic sneakers, mesh sneakers, leather sneakers, orange sneakers, white sneakers, blue sneakers, collaborations
Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The mogul’s latest line also emphasizes figure-flattering textures, which Beckham has frequently utilized in her own brand and new VB Body shapewear line.

“For Drop Seven, we’ve worked with a new, tightly woven, matte concept fabric designed to sculpt the body in all the right places,” Beckham said, “flattering the tummy and lifting the bum.”

Reebok, Victoria Beckham, sneakers, athletic sneakers, mesh sneakers, leather sneakers, orange sneakers, white sneakers, blue sneakers, collaborations
Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

On the footwear front, Beckham has notably brought back her unisex Victoria Beckham Club C sneaker — a $200 take on Reebok’s Club C styles, featuring a minimalist place-up silhouette with paneled leather uppers and flat soles in either monochrome white or blue palettes.

Reebok, Victoria Beckham, sneakers, athletic sneakers, mesh sneakers, leather sneakers, orange sneakers, white sneakers, blue sneakers, collaborations
Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Victoria Beckham Club C sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

She’s also emphasized the line’s sporty elements with its second shoe, the performance-focused Victoria Beckham Zig Kinetica sneaker in complementary blue and orange hues. This chunky $200 style features mesh uppers for added breathability, along with a thick rubber outsole that features Reebok’s signature energy-returning Zig Energy bands. Completing the pair are hidden laces, foam midsoles and cushioned Floatride Fuel soles.

Reebok, Victoria Beckham, sneakers, athletic sneakers, mesh sneakers, leather sneakers, orange sneakers, white sneakers, blue sneakers, collaborations
Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Zig Kinetica sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Customers can currently shop Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Seven on Reebok’s website and Beckham’s website.

PHOTOS: Discover Reebok’s female empowerment campaign from 2018 in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad