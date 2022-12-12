The Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Video Games Inspire Reebok’s Next Collaborative Sneaker Collection

Reebok has yet another nostalgia-fueled line coming soon.

With help from video game developer Capcom, Reebok has revealed its “Street Fighter” footwear and apparel collection. The collection comes as the video game franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The range, according to the heritage athletic brand, was designed to give “Street Fighter” fans “the complete fighting experience through Reebok’s iconic footwear models.” From a footwear perspective, the collection features training shoes, looks from its Classics line, iconic basketball models, slides and more.

Included in the collection is the Shaq Attaq, which Reebok said “represents the Champion Edition of ‘Street Fighter 2.'” The sneaker will retail for $200. Other icons include the Zangief-inspired Instapump Fury 95 ($200), the Ryu-inspired Club C 85 ($100) and the Chun Li-inspired Classic Leather ($100).

Related Snoop Dogg Pops in Yellow Jacket and Matching Sneakers to Perform at LA3C Festival 2022 Maharishi and Reebok Add Ripstop Nylon to Their Next Sneaker Collab Philipp Plein & Snoop Dogg Collaborate On Sparkling Statement Sneakers With Gold-Plated Accents

For the fitness enthusiast, Reebok reimagined the Nano X2, which will retail for $150. The look, Reebok said, was inspired by details from the training mode in “Street Fighter,” which includes an homage to the training screen on the tongue and heel and the grid motif on the midsole and upper. And if comfort is what you’re after, Reebok will deliver the Classic Slide for $45 featuring a range of graphics from the “Street Fighter” franchise.

The remaining sneakers include the Cammy-inspired LX2200 ($110), the Akuma-inspired Furylite 95 ($100) and the Dhalsim-inspired Zig Kinetica 2.5 ($130).

The Reebok x “Street Fighter” apparel range includes graphic T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and shorts featuring graphics and emblems from the gaming franchise.

Reebok will start to release the “Street Fighter” collection on Dec. 15 via Reebok.com/street_fighter. The brand said the Classic Leather and and a Workout Plus will be available exclusively from the Foot Locker Inc. banners.

“Street Fighter” x Reebok Instapump Fury 95. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“Street Fighter” x Reebok Club C 85 (top) and Classic Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok