Reebok Has a Collaboration on the Way ‘Jurassic World’ Fans Are Sure to Love

Reebok has confirmed a collaboration with Universal Brand Development inspired by “Jurassic World: Dominion” is on the way.

The heritage athletic company revealed yesterday that a collaboration was on the way, however it did not reveal what it would consist of. Reebok said via email that product details will be parsed ahead of its launch this year.

In celebration of the forthcoming collaboration, Reebok-backed NFL star Myles Garrett hosted a screening of the new film for members of the poverty alleviation organization United Way of Greater Cleveland on Friday. The screening accompanied more than 200 students with various “Jurassic World”-themed prizes and giveaways.

Reebok-backed NFL star Myles Garrett at a screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Although Reebok revealed it would soon deliver a “Jurassic World” collaboration, it’s not the first range inspired by the film franchise. Last year’s Reebok x “Jurassic Park” collaboration brought attention to a collection of apparel and footwear that paid homage to the film’s main characters, props and large reptiles.

Main characters Dennis Nedry and Dr. Alan Grant were highlighted in two Club C 85 releases. The first Club C 85 was designed with floral print heels — akin to Nedrys original shirt in the film — a zebra-striped pony hair heel cap that’s a nod to the screensaver on his computer and a yellow tongue done in a rubber raincoat material for the doctor’s attempt to escape with the stolen dinosaur embryos. The second Club C featured a tan suede finish, a bandana collar lining and a denim-colored outsole.

The collection also included a Club C Legacy silhouette inspired by Mr.DNA’s dinosaur recreation process. The silhouette featured a Mr. DNA strand logo, a mosquito graphic, a cracked egg collar and a bubbled heel.