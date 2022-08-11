Reebok Unveils ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Collection With Reptile-Inspired Footwear and Performance Apparel

Reebok and Universal Brand Development has unveiled the second “Jurassic” footwear and apparel collection, this time the range is inspired by the blockbuster film “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Last year, Reebok and Universal teamed up to create a “Jurassic Park” collection, which celebrated the iconic 1993 original film and invoked intense nostalgia for the franchise. This year’s Reebok x “Jurassic World: Dominion” line draws inspiration from the latest film and pays homage to the bioengineering themes and dinosaurs new and old.

Each piece of footwear in the collection features glowing amber logos, a classified information label and is encapsulated in an amber-inspired box. Along with a variety of sneakers is a range of men’s and women’s performance and lifestyle apparel. The majority of the apparel features either a “Blue” print inspired by the Velociraptor’s scales, or a dinosaur camouflage print that combines a “Jurassic World” dinosaur skin print with a topographical map. The collection is rounded out with a handful of graphic T-shirts that feature the iconic “Jurassic World” logo and incorporate a Biosyn “authorized personnel only” badge print for a symbol of authenticity.

The Reebok x “Jurassic World: Dominion” collection arrives Aug. 25 via Reebok.com/ and Amazon.com.

The Answer DMX is sure to make you feel like the ultimate apex predator thanks to the natural colors and reptile-inspired materials reminiscent of the Giganotosaurus. The silhouette is outfitted with a hardware accent piece and spikes from the terrifyingly giant dinosaur on the heel.

The Beatnik silhouette is fossilized in this neutral iteration. The tonal colors tell the story of the dinosaur fossils with the gritty outsole representing a fossilized mold. Rounding out the model is a Reebok fossil in place of the Beatnik’s signature hardware.

The fan-favorite Velociraptor, Blue, and her offspring, Beta, inspire the look of the Classic Leather Ripple. Blue’s stripe comes to life on the side of the shoe while the window box and heel logos feature nods to both Blue and Beta with their signature claw element.

Reebok’s iconic Club C gets a makeover from Biosyn Genetics, the bioengineering company that performs the research to recreate extinct animals and study their behaviors, as seen in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The futuristic shoe comes in clean, metallic colors reminiscent of the lab and makes references to the genetically modified animals Biosyn creates with a rub-away reptile material on the upper. The silhouette is finished off with a Biosyn badge on the tongue and a test tube lace dubrae.

This LX2200 takes design cues from the bio-genetic coding facility, Biosyn Valley, as seen in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Featured throughout the shoe are DNA-inspired elements including a Reebok DNA strand window box, DNA sequencing tongue label and a marbled outsole to represent different DNA coming together in a variety of textures and colors.

Survival lace and paracord webbing paired with the outdoor training shoe, the Nano X2 Adventure, equip you for the most serious dinosaur breach. The silhouette incorporates hardware elements and a pigmented gum outsole to show that the wearer is ready to show off any survival skill.

The fearsome four pack of Atrociraptors — as seen chasing Owen, Claire and others through the streets of Malta — inspire this fierce version of the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5. The shoe incorporates colorways of all four raptors on the upper and replaces the Zig’s signatures overlay with a 3D puff print for a raised, reptilian effect.