Cardi B’s New Colorful Reebok Sneaker Collection Delivers Vibrant Crystal Energy & Dynamic Glow

Reebok and Cardi B have teamed up once again to create a collection of sneakers and apparel that lives up to Cardi’s contagious energy.

Entitled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” the collab announced today is inspired by Cardi’s unmatched enthusiasm. This two-part capsule features a color palette reflecting some of the most vibrant crystals on Earth. Pieces in the line extrude the dynamic glow of the crystals and amplify its energizing effects through a variety of textures and materials.

Cardi B’s Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection. CREDIT: Via Reebok

The first part of this collection, launching in mid-October will introduce two new footwear silhouettes called the Club C Cardi V2 that retails at $120 to $150, and Cardi Slide for $75. The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, which debuted in 2020.

Related Scarosso Releases Second Nick Wooster Collab as the Italian Footwear Brand Looks to Grow in the US Cardi B Is a Silver Surfer in High Waisted Denim and Chrome Balenciaga and Givenchy Boots Victoria Beckham Shares Workout Routine In Sports Bra & Sneakers From Her Latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham Collection

Cardi B’s Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection. CREDIT: Via Reebok

This upgrade features an asymmetrical silhouette nodding to Cardi’s range of different hustles. The stacked outsole and exaggerated overlays bring her larger-than-life personality to the shoe. The footwear will be Available in vital blue, ultima purple and puzzled purple.

Cardi B’s Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection. CREDIT: Via Reebok

Cardi B’s Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection. CREDIT: Via Reebok

Alongside the expressive footwear is an expansive range of apparel including an array of fashion and sports pieces for different body types and style preferences. Each piece in the line features elements that embody Cardi’s energy from eye-catching designs to contoured fits. Highlights of the apparel include a racer back crop top, bodysuit, high waisted breathable biker shorts, woven jackets, and coordinating woven pants.

The Reebok x Cardi B “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection will be available for purchase starting Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok.com/cardi_b and FootLocker.com. The second part of the Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection will be revealed later this season.

Cardi B’s Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection. CREDIT: Via Reebok

PHOTOS: See what Cardi B’s first collection with Reebok has to offer.