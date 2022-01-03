Reebok and Bape Will Release Another Collaboration in the Spring

Reebok and Bape have teamed up before to deliver must-have collabs — and the releases are not done.

Today, Reebok and Bape announced that they have come together on a collection that will release for spring ’22. Although the spring ’22 range was announced, details of what will hit the market were not. In a statement, Reebok confirmed the collection is scheduled to release this month, and will be unveiled by both brands on Jan. 10.

Most recently, Bape reimagined the iconic Reebok Club C, which dropped in December 2020. The predominantly white leather sneaker featured Bape Sta branding on each heel (with the Reebok vector logo replacing the “A”), as well as alternating camoflauge patterns on the medial and lateral sides of the shoe in blue, red, purple and green. Lastly, Reebok Classic and A Bathing Ape head logos were paired up on the tongue.

When the Bape x Reebok Club C dropped, it was extremely limited, with just 200 pairs arriving on Dec. 19, 2020 exclusively at the Bape store in Miami. It retailed for $150.

Reebok ended 2021 with several fan-favorite releases. For instance, the brand delivered the stylish and trail-ready Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX in October, the Question Mid “Pink Toe” in November and the Detroit Pistons-inspired Pump Omni Zone 2 “90s Rules” in December.

In August, Reebok’s prior parent company, Adidas, announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell the brand to Authentic Brands Group in a mostly cash deal worth €2.1 billion, or roughly $2.5 billion at the then exchange rate.