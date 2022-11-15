Puma Taps ‘Paw Patrol’ for Debut Kids’ Sneaker & Apparel Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has launched its latest collaboration for kids — with a dynamic playful twist, thanks to Nickelodeon’s animated children’s series “Paw Patrol.”

The athletic giant’s new line, which releases on Nov. 25, will highlight the titular rescue dogs from the show, including Chase, Marshall, Skye and Rubble. In particular, its sneakers highlight each character within a signature Puma style, ranging from $40-$95 in toddler and children’s sizes. One key example is the Marshall Suede shoe, a low-top red suede sneaker with thin laces, black-flecked white rubber soles and a vibrant flame print on each side.

Puma x ‘Paw Patrol”s Chase Marshall Suede shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Another style, the Skye Cali Star shoe, features a similarly rounded low-tip silhouette in white leather with light pink paneling. A glittering pink swoosh — a Puma signature — and paneled white and magenta soles finish the set.

Puma x ‘Paw Patrol”s Skye Cali Star shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Rounding out the collaboration’s shoe lineup are two chunkier styles. The Rubble Rider sneakers, based on Puma’s Rider FV style, feature gray, black and yellow suede, mesh and knit uppers with a yellow swoosh and ridged soles. Meanwhile, the Chase RS-X — another update on a Puma staple, the RS-X — updates the brand’s running-focused style with deep blue, yellow and white hues, complete with exaggerated rubber soles for a retro finish.

Puma x ‘Paw Patrol”s Rubble Rider shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x ‘Paw Patrol”s Chase RS-X shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Paw Patrol also arrives just in time for the start of the holiday season – the collaboration will launch on Nov. 25, AKA Black Friday, at Puma’s New York flagship store, app and website, as well as websites for Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada and Champs Sports.

The occasion marks the latest collaborative project for Puma. This year, the brand has already released popular shoe and apparel collaborations with a variety of brands and pop culture figures, including Pokemon, Perks and Mini, Lauren London, Minecraft and MCM.

