Puma Announces New Collaboration With Minecraft

A new collaboration between Puma and Minecraft is coming.

The popular video game series confirmed its forthcoming project with the German sportswear brand last week on Twitter with a short video. The teaser showed Minecraft’s ocelot character taking on the role of Puma’s iconic cat logo and being chased around by a creeper. The video caption read “Watch while we leap into a new collaboration with Puma coming soon! #PumaxMinecraft.”

Watch while we leap into a new collaboration with @PUMA coming soon! #PUMAxMinecraft pic.twitter.com/hVciHRJslU — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 21, 2022

The previews continued yesterday when the video game posted a 40-second video of the classic Puma Suede silhouette being recreated in the game. The virtual sneaker dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme that’s coupled with green and blue accents. Completing the look are white shoelaces and a matching outsole. Despite the recreation of the Puma Suede on Minecraft, the collaborators have yet to confirm if a sneaker collab will be released for this partnership.

“We’re on track to get our next collaboration built! We can’t share quite yet, but we can ‘shoe’ you this; so be sure to watch until the end! #PUMAxMinecraft,” Minecraft wrote for the description of the video.

This isn’t the first time that Puma has teamed up with a video game. The sportswear brand tapped Nintendo and Animal Crossing in August to deliver a footwear and apparel collection, which featured various hues and graphics that resembled the aesthetic of the video game.

Although several teasers were shared this month, release details for the Puma x Minecraft collab have not yet been confirmed by the parties involved.