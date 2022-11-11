Lauren London Imbues Los Angeles Nostalgia Into Her Puma ‘L.A. Love Story’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has teamed up with actress Lauren London to create a footwear and apparel collection inspired by Los Angeles.

The collection, which is entitled “L.A. Love Story,” retails for $22-$110 and features classic Puma footwear with London’s stylistic and L.A.-inspired touch. It includes a Puma Suede, deep blue and tan Slipstreams, and paisley print Leadcat slides in a range of neutral colorways. The collaborative effort also includes unisex athleisure inspired apparel pieces including a track jacket and track pants, cozy hoodies, shorts, men’s and women’s boilersuits and more.

Every color used to create each piece is inspired by the seemingly never ending L.A. landscapes. The city’s culture is imbued into some of the collection’s pieces, emblazoned with inspiring mottos from icons important to both London and the L.A. hip-hop scene, most notably her late partner Nipsey Hussle, with messages like “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”

Lauren London in selections from her Puma “L.A. Love Story” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“L.A. is the city that made me who I am and I’m excited to share my world and give everyone a little piece of me and my personal style,” London said in a statement.

The L.A. Love Story campaign was shot and creative directed in collaboration with London and legendary photographer, Hype Williams. The campaign is an amalgamation of Lauren’s unique personal touches along with Williams that aim to proudly depict her inspired designs.

Puma and London’s “L.A. Love Story” collection will be available starting Nov. 11 on Puma.com, the Puma mobile app, the Puma NYC flagship store, Foot Locker and select retailers globally.

Lauren London x Puma L.A. Love Story collection. CREDIT: Via Puma

Lauren London x Puma L.A. Love Story collection. CREDIT: Via Puma

Lauren London x Puma L.A. Love Story collection. CREDIT: Via Puma

Lauren London x Puma L.A. Love Story collection. CREDIT: Via Puma

