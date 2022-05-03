Images of the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have a new sneaker collab on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @Solebyjc shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed in collaboration with the Paris-based football club.

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low dons a fairly simple color scheme, with light gray dressing a majority of the shoe’s suede-based upper. Adding to the look of the collab is a special tag above the midfoot’s mesh netting that reads “Paname,” which is the surname of Paris. Additional details include a blue Jumpman logo on the tongue, an orange lace lock, and PSG branding stamped on the heel. Completing the look is a black midsole and a translucent outsole.

Jordan Brand announced its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain in September 2018 where they unveiled their inaugural footwear and apparel collection that included new iterations of the popular Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 1 High. The duo also previewed a special friends-and-family exclusive colorway of the Jordan 5 that was not released to the public.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low will be released on July 16 at select Jordan Brand retailers for a retail price of $200. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release of the collab.

In related Air Jordan news, DJ Khaled has confirmed that his Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collab is hitting stores in a bevy of colorways before year’s end.