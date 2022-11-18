Post Malone Celebrates Takashi Murakami Collaboration With Intense Barefoot Beer Pong Game

Post Malone celebrated the launch of his latest collaboration with a competitive game of beer pong. The Grammy-nominated rapper and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami have joined forces for an apparel collection in honor of Malone’s fourth studio album, “Twelve Carrot Toothache.”

In a video uploaded by Ntwrk on Instagram, Malone and Murakami play beer pong together in a dressing room. The account simply captioned the recording, “Dream Team @postmalone @takashipom.”

The duo opted for casual attire for the match. Malone sported a black T-shirt that reads, “TMKK” from his collection with Murakami. He teamed the top graphic printed shorts that featured large patches on each side. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Congratulations” singer went barefoot with no shoes or socks.

Murakami was a splash of color in a plaid kimono with a vibrant yellow smiley face T-shirt and blue and white bandana shorts. The 60-year-old artist completed his look with black and orange sneakers.

The TMKK x Post Malone collection is comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, plus drinking items such as mugs, beer koozies, and coasters. Donning a simple black and white palette with vibrant blue, green, and yellow pops, the pieces feature avant-garde takes on Murakami’s signature flowers, as well as butterfly and diamond grill graphics that give a nod to Malone’s “Twelve Carrot Toothache” album.

The TMKK x Post Malone collection will be available at NTWRK’s pop-up shop in Los Angeles (443 N Fairfax Ave), from Nov. 16-20, 11am-7pm each day. The capsule will also be available online starting Nov. 21 at NTWRK.