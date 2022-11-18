×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Post Malone Celebrates Takashi Murakami Collaboration With Intense Barefoot Beer Pong Game

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
billboard music awards, 2020, host, show, performance, style, livestream
Post Malone at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: MEGA

Post Malone celebrated the launch of his latest collaboration with a competitive game of beer pong. The Grammy-nominated rapper and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami have joined forces for an apparel collection in honor of Malone’s fourth studio album, “Twelve Carrot Toothache.” 

In a video uploaded by Ntwrk on Instagram, Malone and Murakami play beer pong together in a dressing room. The account simply captioned the recording, “Dream Team @postmalone @takashipom.”

The duo opted for casual attire for the match. Malone sported a black T-shirt that reads, “TMKK” from his collection with Murakami. He teamed the top graphic printed shorts that featured large patches on each side. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Congratulations” singer went barefoot with no shoes or socks.

Murakami was a splash of color in a plaid kimono with a vibrant yellow smiley face T-shirt and blue and white bandana shorts. The 60-year-old artist completed his look with black and orange sneakers.

The TMKK x Post Malone collection is comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, plus drinking items such as mugs, beer koozies, and coasters. Donning a simple black and white palette with vibrant blue, green, and yellow pops, the pieces feature avant-garde takes on Murakami’s signature flowers, as well as butterfly and diamond grill graphics that give a nod to Malone’s “Twelve Carrot Toothache” album.

The TMKK x Post Malone collection will be available at NTWRK’s pop-up shop in Los Angeles (443 N Fairfax Ave), from Nov. 16-20, 11am-7pm each day. The capsule will also be available online starting Nov. 21 at NTWRK.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad