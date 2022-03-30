Polaroid’s Colorful Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Skateboarding has joined forces with Polaroid and the pairing will include a new iteration of the acclaimed SB Dunk.

After a first look at the sneaker project surfaced on social media in December 2021, the sportswear giant and the camera company have confirmed that their collaborative take on the popular SB Dunk Low will hit shelves next week.

The lateral side of the Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The sneaker features a two-tone color scheme with black suede dressing the forefoot of the upper and white leather applied on the heel counter. The collab’s standout design is the tri-toned Swoosh branding on the sides in addition to the seven-color trim at the forefoot and a multicolored footbed. Breaking up the colorful execution is an all-white midsole and outsole.

“Change can happen in an instant and since 1937, Polaroid’s vision has transformed how we see the world. Driven to capture moments, the ‘Beyond the Rainbow’ campaign has a special synergy with the creativity and curiosity that constantly challenges skateboarding and shapes its landscape,” Nike said about Polaroid’s SB Dunk collab via the product description of the shoe.

The Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released on April 5 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike SB retailers. The collab will come with a $120 price tag.