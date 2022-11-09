Puma’s and Pokemon’s New Collection Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has tapped The Pokémon Company for its latest sneaker project.

The German sportswear giant announced that it has joined forces with the popular video game series to deliver a new footwear and apparel collection hitting retail before week’s end.

For the collaborative sneakers, the Pokémon x Puma capsule will feature the Slipstream, Suede, Rider FV, and TRC Blaze Court silhouettes that are each inspired by the fan-favorite Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar characters. Each pair features special details throughout the models including on the tongue label, the footbed and heel counter.

The Pokémon x Puma collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The latest collection between Pokémon and Puma will include a matching apparel collection and accessories, which consists of co-branded t-shirts, crewneck sweaters, a sherpa jacket, sweatpants, beanies, and messenger bags.

“The collection’s sneakers focus on these beloved Pokémon from the globally popular entertainment franchise, as highlighted by the Puma Slipstream Charmander as well as Puma’s Suede, Rider FV, and TRC Blaze Court, which are inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Gengar,” Puma wrote about its new collection with Pokémon.

Pokémon has collaborated with various sneaker companies in the past including with Converse, Adidas, and mostly recently with Crocs last month.

The Pokémon x Puma collection will be released on Saturday at Puma.com, Footlocker.com, as well as at Foot Locker and Puma retailers. The retail prices for the pieces will range between 30 to 130 euros.

In related Puma news, Adidas announced that Puma’s current chief Bjørn Gulden will serve as its new CEO, starting in 2023.

