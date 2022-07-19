×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cariuma and ‘Peanuts’ Are Encouraging Fans to ‘Take Care of the Earth’ With a Collaborative Shoe Collection

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Peanuts Cariuma Oca Low
A look at the collaborative "Peanuts" x Cariuma Oca Low.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Sustainability-focused sneaker brand Cariuma is encouraging consumers to “Take Care of the Earth” with its latest collection, and has recruited Snoopy and Woodstock of the iconic comic strip “Peanuts” to spread the message.

Arriving today is the “Take Care With Peanuts” range, a collection of shoes that promotes three messages of caring introduced by “Peanuts” two years ago for its 70th anniversary: “Take Care of Yourself,” “Take Care of Each Other” and “Take Care of the Earth.”

“We were immediately excited about the prospect of working with such an environmentally-minded brand. One of the pillars of ‘Take Care with Peanuts’ is ‘Care for the Earth’ and we loved how Cariuma is actively contributing to reforestation, as well as using vegan materials, all while maintaining a great style and quality of shoe,” Peanuts Worldwide VP of global soft lines Liz Brinkley said in a statement.

Related

Walmart to Purchase 4,500 Electric Vans to Help Support E-Commerce Delivery

Sunni Sunni Introduces Eco-Friendly Footwear Capsule as the Label Encourages More Brands to Increase Their 'Ethical Value'

Sustainability Matters: Vionic x Proteus Debut Their First Eco-Conscious Shoe Collab + More News

According to Cariuma, the limited-edition “Peanuts” shoes “celebrate all the ways we take care, from daydreaming to skateboarding to surfing, to sharing fond memories with our friends and kin.” The range features two themes: Snoopy and Woodstock enjoy the great outdoors and Snoopy goes surfing, which are two pillars of the Cariuma brand identity.

Cariuma Peanuts Oca Low
Several looks of the Cariuma x “Peanuts” Oca Low.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

For the Snoopy and Woodstock enjoy the great outdoors looks, Cariuma employed imagery of Snoopy hanging among the trees, which is a nod to its reforestation program where the brand plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. And the Snoopy goes surfing styles includes imagery of the beloved beagle holding a surfboard, racing to go catch some waves, which is a nod to the Cariuma founders growing up close to the ocean in Brazil.

This collaboration features seven shoes on Cariuma’s Oca Low, Oca High and Salvas silhouettes. Prices range from $89 to $110 and will be available via Cariuma.com. What’s more, this Cariuma x Peanuts collection will also include T-Shirts for the first time with a retail price of $39.

Cariuma Peanuts Oca High
The outdoor-inspired Cariuma x “Peanuts” Oca High and Oca Low.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma
Cariuma Peanuts T-shirt
One of the Cariuma x “Peanuts” collaborative T-shirts.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma
Peanuts Cariuma Salvas
“Peanuts” x Cariuma Salvas.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad