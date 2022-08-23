The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 ‘Pure Platinum’ Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Patta and Nike have joined forces yet again, and much like their recent project, the duo is giving the classic Air Max 1 sneaker a new look.

After delivering the “Dark Russet/Metallic Silver” colorway of the shoe this month, the Amsterdam-based brand and the sportswear giant have confirmed that their latest “Pure Platinum” Nike Air Max 1 collab will launch before week’s end.

Patta’s version of the beloved Nike Air Max 1 features gray-based mesh upper and is offset by white leather overlay panels along with a silver Swoosh on the sides. The collab standout detail are the new wave-like mudguards as a nod to the project’s “The Next Wave” theme. Co-branding appears on the tongue tag, while a sail midsole and a white outsole complete the look underneath.

“After kick-starting “The Wave” in 2021 – a symbolic exercise in riding and rising above society’s undertow – Nike and Patta have joined forces once again to present its latest expansion of the same theme with the Nike x Patta “The Next Wave” Air Max 1,” Patta wrote for the product description of the collab.

In addition to the sneaker, the latest project between Patta and Nike will include matching apparel.

The latest “Pure Platinum” colorway Patta’s Nike Air Max 1 “The Next Wave” collab will be released this Friday at Nike.Patta.Nl and at Patta stores for 170 euros.

In related Nike news, a new white and brown Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” colorway is releasing next month.

The lateral side of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Pure Platinum” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Patta