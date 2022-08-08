Nike and Patta Once Again Collaborate on the Air Max 1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike and Patta have joined forces yet again, and just like their most recent sneaker project, the duo gives the ever popular Air Max 1 a new look.

After delivering four iterations of the Air Max 1 in 2021, the Amsterdam-based clothing label and the sportswear giant’s ongoing “The Wave” series of sneakers continues with a new “Dark Russet/Metallic Silver” colorway arriving before week’s end.

According to Patta, “The Wave” series of collaborative Nike Air Max 1s are “inspired by the African proverb ‘Each One Teach One’ and Patta’s unrelenting vision to create a connected, and prosperous Patta community around the world.”

This latest rendition of the classic Nike running shoe features a metallic silver mesh upper that’s paired with premium brown overlay panels including a wave-inspired mudguard. Adding to the look is a burgundy sockliner, teal eyelets and co-branded tongue tags. Rounding out the look is a white Max Air-cushioned midsole and a dark brown rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Patta

Coinciding with the project, Patta is hosting a two-day mentorship exchange program this month at Nike’s SHAPA Soweto community center in Johannesburg in South Africa.

“SHAPA serves as a safe space for the next generation of athletes and leaders. By bringing an exchange via the Patta Academy, we are thrilled to collaborate and connect with some of the brightest kids on the African continent through SHAPA,” Gee Schmidt, the co-founder of Patta, said.

The latest Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collab will be released this Friday at Nike.Patta.Nl and at Patta stores for 170 euros.