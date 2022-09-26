Patta and New Balance Collaborate on the 990v3

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Patta and New Balance have joined forces yet again. This time, the Amsterdam-based store is giving the Boston-based brand’s popular 990v3 sneaker a new look.

After recently teaming up with Nike to deliver a series of special Air Max 1 styles including the “Pure Platinum” colorway last month, the duo has announced that its New Balance 990v3 collab will hit stores before week’s end.

The Patta x New Balance 990v3 features a olive-based makeup including on the mesh-based upper and premium suede overlay panels. Contrasting green panels also appear on the toe box and by the ankle collar while metallic silver hits cover the tongue and heel tab. Patta branding is featured on the heel counter while a speckled Encap midsole and a black rubber outsole complete the overall look of the shoe. According to the brands, this will be their first-ever sneaker project that will be offered in full-family sizing.

“Since both brands are family owned and in harmony with the universal mantra: “Keep Your Family Close” the collaboration celebrates everyone from the youngest and brightest to the oldest and wisest. The latest addition to the Patta x New Balance union is the highly anticipated kids model, it’s the first time the duo releases a kids sneaker to pair with the adult ones and it’s Patta’s first kids sneaker ever,” Patta wrote for the Instagram caption of its next New Balance 990v3 collab.

The Patta x New Balance 990v3 collab will be released this Friday at Newbalance.patta.nl and at Patta stores. The shoe will come with a retail price of $220.

The lateral side of the Patta x New Balance 990v3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Patta