Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain’s Air Jordan 5 Low Collab Drops Next Month

By Victor Deng
Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
The Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
Jordan Brand and the football club Paris Saint-Germain have a new sneaker collab coming soon.

After releasing numerous Air Jordan collabs in recent years including a collaborative Air Jordan 1 High and a friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 5 colorway, the duo is teaming up once again to give the latter shoe a new look.

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low features a premium light brown leather upper and is paired with several Paris Saint-Germain-inspired details including the tag at the midfoot and a “waxed” stamp on the heel. Adding to the look is an infrared-colored lace lock, the blue Jumpman branding on the tongue, and a translucent outsole with PSG branding.

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
The lateral side of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
“Allez! Allez! Allez! Jordan and Paris Saint-Germain come together again, this time with an update to the AJ5. “PANAME” branding (a nickname for Paris) is featured throughout, while the iced outsole dons a co-branded Jumpman and PSG logo stamped into the heel,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low collab will be released on Sept. 3 via SNKRS at 10 .m. ET and at select jordan Brand retailers. The collab will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 collab is releasing in September.

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
The medial side of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
A top-down view of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
The heel’s view of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low
The outsole of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low.
