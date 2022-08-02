Paperboy and Beams Are Dropping a Two-Shoe New Balance Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

After joining forces with Bape to deliver a trio of 57/40 styles last week, the Boston-based sportswear brand has announced on its release calendar that it has partnered with the Parisian café Paperboy and the Japanese clothing label Beams to deliver their collaborative Made in UK 920 and 1500 styles before week’s end.

According to New Balance, the colorways for the two shoes are inspired by “Stainless tools of the restaurant trade, bring a metallic edge to signature New Balance grey, while the use of white and tonal blue evokes water in all its forms, from cooking steam to signature drinks.” Both sneakers feature special embroidery on the heel counter along with co-branded details on the tongue, and hangtag attached to the upper. Both silhouettes feature Encap cushioning on the midsole.

“Paperboy, the Parisian café turned in-house brand and micro showroom, teams up with Japanese clothier, BEAMS, for two New Balance silhouettes, made in England at our Flimby factory. With colorways inspired by water and kitchen equipment, the brands create a narrative that focuses on family and community, incorporating the whimsicality of mismatched shoes as a sentimental nod to childhood and importance of being young at heart,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the project.

The Paperboy Paris x Beams x New Balance Made in UK 920 and 1500 styled will be released this Friday at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The 920 will retail for $260 while the 1500 retails for $250.