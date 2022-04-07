Palace Skateboards and Calvin Klein Are Dropping a New Vans Collab Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Palace Skateboards and Vans have a new sneaker collab coming soon. This time, the collaborators have tapped Calvin Klein to deliver a three-way sneaker collab in April.

After delivering a three-shoe Palace Skateboards x Vans Sk8-Hi “Shroom” collection in November 2021, the London-bred skate label and the Cali-based skatewear brand have tapped fashion label Calvin Klein to deliver a new Authentic collab that’s hitting shelves before week’s end.

The lateral side of the Palace Skateboards x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace

The Calvin Klein x Palace Skateboards x Vans Authentic features a simple white-based color scheme but the entirety of the upper is printed with a special “CalVans” branding. Rounding out the look are white shoelaces, black piping on the white midsole along with the signature red tag on the heel and a rubber gum outsole.

In addition to the aforementioned sneaker collab, the project will also include co-branded apparel and accessories.

The Calvin Klein x Palace Skateboards’ CK1 Palace collection along with their Vans Authentic collab will be released tomorrow at Palaceskateboards.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Palace stores. The capsule will also launch in Japan, Korea, China, and Hong Kong on Saturday. At the time of publication retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced by the collaborators.

A front view of the Palace Skateboards x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace

The heel’s view of the Palace Skateboards x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace