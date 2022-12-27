Palace Skateboards and Vans Reunite on New Half Cab Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Palace Skateboards and Vans have joined forces yet again and much like their last team up, the duo is reimagining a classic skateboarding silhouette.

After teaming up with Calvin Klein to deliver a three-way Authentic collab in April, the London-based skateboarding label and the Cali-based sneaker brand have announced on Instagram today that it launch a new Half Cab collection before week’s end.

The Palace Skateboards x Vans Half Cab collab are available in three colorways: black, navy, and yellow. For this project, the duo has added the weather-resistant Gore-Tex material to the upper of the sneaker, with Gore-Tex branding embroidered on the heel counter and on the patch by the ankle collar. Co-branded details appear on the tongue tag and on the lateral side of the shoe. Adding to the look of the collab are white shoelaces, a black ankle collar, and a white vulcanized tooling underneath.

Palace Skateboards also dropped a tongue-and-cheek video on Instagram for the announcement of the project.

The Palace Skateboards x Vans Half Cab collection will be released this Friday at Palaceskateboards.com and at Palace Skateboards stores. The sneaker collab will launch on Saturday in Japan and on its WeChat online shop. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneaker has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Vans news, the brand has teamed up with Timberland last week for the release of their first-ever collab.

The Palace Skateboard x Vans Half Cab in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace Skateboards