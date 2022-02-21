Palace and Reebok Have a Trio of Victory G Styles Dropping This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Palace has a collaborative sneaker collection with Reebok dropping soon.

After delivering a crocodile-inspired clog with Crocs in December, the latest offering from the London-based skateboarding label are three bold Reebok Victory G styles that will hit shelves before week’s end.

The sneaker collab will include three iterations of the iconic model. One pair is presented in a tan-based makeup combined with green and peach accents while the other wears a predominantly black color scheme with neon green and pink hits. Rounding out the set is a white and gray iteration that’s paired with navy and green accents.

Palace’s take on the classic Reebok Victory G sneaker features a nylon upper and is coupled with water-resistant Gore-Tex panels similar to the way the shoes were created in the ’80s. In addition to the co-branded tongue tag is Palace’s branding also appears on the lateral side of the eye stay. Completing the design is a white foam midsole and a Vibram rubber outsole for durability.

The trio of Palace x Reebok Victory G styles will be released this Friday at Palaceskateboards.com and at Palace Skateboard stores at 11 a.m. local time. The shoe will also be available on Saturday in Japan. Despite the announcement of the release date, pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

The Palace x Reebok Victory G. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace

In related Reebok news, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the brand that will soon acquire Reebok, has announced a new partnership with Foot Locker to exclusively carry Reebok products in its U.S. stores and website.