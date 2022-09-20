Palace’s First-Ever New Balance Collab Drops This Week

Palace Skateboards has already introduced several sneaker projects this year, but the London-based skateboard and streetwear label isn’t done with releasing collabs in 2022.

Palace Skateboards has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with Boston-based sportswear brand New Balance to deliver a pair of collaborative 580 styles this month.

According to New Balance, the Palace Skateboards x New Balance 580s don color schemes that are reminiscent of the ’90s, with each of the colorways featuring lapis blue, neutral gargoyle, pansy violet, and deep shaded spruce hues. The sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper and is paired with premium hairy suede overlay panels throughout the upper. Palace Skateboards’ version of the shoe features a special stash pocket on the tongue along with co-branding on the tongue tag. The midsole also features speckled details at the midfoot while a solid-colored outsole appears below.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance 580 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance 580 collection have already launched in Japan and on WeChat, but the collab will be released again this Friday exclusively at Palaceskateboards.com and at Palace Skateboards stores. A second launch of the project will arrive on Sept. 30 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers globally. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced.

In related New Balance news, Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods has also shared a full-look at his forthcoming New Balance 993 collection dropping soon.

The Palace Skateboards x New Balance 580 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Palace