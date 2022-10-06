×
Pacsun Teams Up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for New Unisex Capsule Collection

By Aaron Royce
PacSun’s latest collaboration is taking consumers on a trip to the museum — The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in fact.

The retailer has partnered with the hallowed New York City art institute on a new collection, “The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun.” In partnership with Beanstalk, the capsule line marks the duo’s first collection together, aiming to merge the worlds of high art with easygoing fashion. The line primarily features hues of white, black, deep green and brown across a range of T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies, featuring detailing ranging from full-blown art prints to lettering proclaiming “The Met,” “The Metropolitan Museum of Art” or “The Study of Fine Arts.” Additional accessories include tote bags, socks and hats.

The collection’s graphics and enlarged prints hail directly from 19th-century floral and landscape oil paintings by Tiepolo, Latour and Van Gogh — all within the Met’s expansive collection. Highlighting the beauty of simplicity and intricate details, the collection aims to further the relationship between the fashion and art worlds.

“The arts continue to be important to our consumers and community, and partnering with such an iconic museum that has resonance in the fashion world, felt like a natural collaboration for us,” said Pacsun president Brieane Olson, citing the brand’s gratitude when using iconic art in the line.

Additionally, the collection is size and gender-inclusive, with unisex pieces ranging from XS-XL. This can be seen in the line’s campaign, where both male and female models can be seen wearing pieces with similar prints, silhouettes, and colors. The “Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun” collection is currently available at 200 Pacsun stores, as well as its website.

Pacsun’s announcement comes on the heels of a Met milestone: the 2023 Met Gala. The annual event, known as the “Oscars of fashion,” will commemorate the museum’s Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, profiling the career of the legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

