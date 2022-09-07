A Pair of OVO x Bape Sta Collabs Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape has joined forces with Drake’s OVO fashion label to create a new series of Bape Sta styles coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnundr.io shared images on Instagram yesterday of the forthcoming OVO x Bape Sta collab, which is currently set to hit stores in the fall.

The OVO x Bape Sta sneaker collab are presented in the tonal white and black-based color schemes, and the leather upper features a mixture of snakeskin and crocodile-inspired textures. The sneakers also comes with co-branded OVO branding on both the lateral and medial sides instead of the traditional star branding. OVO’s signature owl logo appears in the form of the shoe’s lace lock while “Bape” is stamped on the tongue tag. Completing the look for both iterations is a premium leather sock liner, along with matching white or black midsole and outsoles. The shoe also comes a special box that features co-branding on the lid.

Drake’s OVO label isn’t the only entity that Bape has teamed up with to deliver new Bape Sta styles this year. Last month, the legendary Japanese streetwear brand has tapped Marvel to deliver a series of Bape Sta colorways, with each color inspired by a different character from “The Avengers.”

According to @Ovrnundr.io on Instagram, the OVO x Bape Sta collection will be released in the fall, but the release details of the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Bape news, Bape revealed on Instagram yesterday that new Bape Sta colorways are releasing on Saturday.