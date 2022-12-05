The Off-White x Nike Terra Forma Collab Debuts This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new collab between Off-White and Nike is hitting retail soon.

After delivering the coveted “Brooklyn” Air Force 1 Low collab in September, the sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that a pair of Off-White x Nike Terra Forma styles will launch before month’s end. According to Nike, the Terra Forma silhouette is the late Off-White founder Virgil Abloh’s first original sneaker design for the Swoosh.

The upper draws inspiration from hiking boots and is paired with an oversized tongue, which is tucked behind a zip-up shroud that showcases the “Swimming Man” logo and pays homage to one of Abloh’s favorite shoes—the Air Jordan 6. The unique design continues with a triple-stacked midsole featuring a visible Air unit on the heel. There’s also a hidden message embedded on the outsole and according to the brand, it “reminds us to tread lightly and treat Earth with care and consideration.” The sneaker will debut in the “Summit White and Psychic Purple” as well as the “Wheat and Green Strike” makeups this month.

The Off-White x Nike Terra Forma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues with a unique take on the hiking boot in his first originally designed silhouette. Inspired by Nike’s late ’80s and early ’90s offerings, the Terra Forma reinvents past styles in a futuristic way only Off-White can do, Nike wrote for the product description of the Off-White x Terra Forma collab. “Influences, new imaginings and special details reference the past while always looking forward.”

The Off-White x Nike Terra Forma will be released on Dec. 21 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $210 each.

The Off-White x Nike Terra Forma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike