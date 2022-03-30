A Pair of Off-White x Nike Blazer Lows Are Releasing in April

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Off-White and Nike is releasing soon.

The sportswear brand announced today via the SNKRS release calendar that it has partnered with the late designer Virgil Abloh’s fashion label to deliver two Blazer Low styles in April.

The forthcoming Off-White x Nike Blazer Low will be available in two colorways including “Black and Electro Green” and “White and University Red.” The uppers are constructed in leather and feature various punched-out holes throughout the shoe, exposed foam tongue, and dual shoelaces with Off-White’s signature zip-tie attached. The shoe’s standout design is the protruding heel on the midsole that’s inspired by the Air Terra Humara.

The Off-White x Nike Blazer Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Abloh, the designer that founded Off-White, tragically passed away in November 2021 after a quiet battle with an aggressive form of cancer—cardiac angiosarcoma.

“True to Virgil Abloh’s wide-ranging and open-source take on product development and modification, the Nike x Off-White Blazer Low brings together a multi-disciplinary, multi-sport aesthetic. While exploring Nike’s archives, Abloh became inspired by iconic basketball, skateboarding and trail running silhouettes, and started to reconsider their shapes and features in a new light,” Nike wrote for the product description of the collab.

The two aforementioned Off-White x Nike Blazer Low styles will be released on April 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike and Off-White retailers. Each pair will come with a $140 price tag.

In related Nike news, a pair of Union LA x Nike Dunk styles are releasing this Thursday.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike