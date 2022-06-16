Images of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Off-White’s next sneaker collaboration with Nike could be dropping soon.

Nike product images have emerged on social media yesterday of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s take on the Air Force 1 Mid, which are pictured in white and black-based makeups.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids are constructed of mesh on the upper and is paired with a dual shoelace system at the midfoot. Abloh updated the shoe’s signature “Nike Air” branding on the tongue by replacing it with a new “Air” logo. Additional details include co-branding on the medial midfoot along with Off-White’s signature logos on the footbed and an orange hangtag attached to the shoelaces. Completing the design is a warped midsole that features a distorted design towards the heel’s air bubble while the outsole is equipped with trail-like panels at the forefoot and midfoot.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021 after a quiet battle with an aggressive form of cancer—cardiac angiosarcoma. The releases of his forthcoming Nike projects were put on hold immediately following his death before it recently started again with the launch of two Off-White x Nike Blazer Low styles in April.

Although images of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids have surfaced, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by the brand.

A top-down view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike