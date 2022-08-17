An Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Emerges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab could possibly be on the way.

Sneaker sample collector and leak social media account @Wxj6550822 shared images of an unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid colorway. According to the account, the style is a sample version of the collab.

Unlike the two styles that hit shelves in June, the latest iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid features a premium leather upper in white that’s contrasted by a graffiti print on the lateral portion of the shoe similar to a version that Virgil Abloh created for his Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection. Co-branding also makes an appearance on the medial side of the shoe while a special hang tag is attached to the shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a modified midsole, which features spiked details throughout. The shoe also comes with a special shoebox featuring a graphic of a brick wall.

In addition to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids, the duo also released a pair of collaborative Blazer Lows in April.

Although images of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” sample were shared by @Wxj6550822 on Instagram, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, a pair of Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force styles are dropping this Friday. The collab will be released via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $210 each.