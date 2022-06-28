Off-White Releases Second Church’s Style Featuring Virgil Abloh’s Signature Meteor Shower Craters

Off-White’s second footwear style in collaboration with Church’s is here.

Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the second iteration of the genderless capsule collection features a take on the Prada-owned British footwear brand’s Consul style, which dates back to 1945.

Made of black calfskin, the oxford shoe style features Off-White’s “Meteor” detailing, which incorporates circular holes throughout the body of the shoe recalling meteor shower craters. The style is finished with a trademark Off-White hangtag and laces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Off-White

This launch follows the March debut of the first collaborative style between the two luxury labels. The first style was Abloh’s take on Church’s storied Burwood style. The classic full brogue oxford shoe was updated in a black brushed calfskin, which replaces the shoe’s conventionally brown suede upper, and “Special Events” (screen-printed in white in Off-White’s signature script) adorns the outside of the shoe.

This collaboration was part of Abloh’s last collection for the label he founded and used to disrupt the entire fashion ecosystem in just under a decade. Among the design codes brought back for the collection, Abloh’s quoted text on garments and accessories made a return, particularly in the “Little Black Dress” black sequined mini dress that model Kendall Jenner wore with matching black sequined heels with oversized bows the designer has previously put forth.

The designer (who until his death was working on his own Off-White line while also balancing duties as artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton) also debuted a series of couture-level looks that expanded on themes he had previously explored, chief among them the ballgown for a new generation. The show also previewed the label’s latest collaboration with Nike.

The new Off-White c/o Church’s Consul Meteor style, which retails for $1,650, is now available at Off-White and Church’s as well as church-footwear.com.