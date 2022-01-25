Café Drinks Inspire Notre and Vans’ Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vault by Vans and Notre have joined forces once again, and just like their recent sneaker collab, the Chicago-based retailer has added its handshake motif to the skatewear brand’s classic Old Skool silhouette.

After delivering four collaborative styles in October 2020, the duo will introduce three new Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX makeups next month. Notre announced the forthcoming drop on Instagram yesterday along with sharing the inspiration behind the three looks.

According to the Chicago retailer, the project is offered in a two-tone gray and blue makeup along with a tonal green and brown iteration, which are each inspired by the popular café beverages tea, matcha, and espresso, respectively.

Each pair is constructed with a premium soft suede upper while Notre’s handshake motif is embroidered on the lateral side and a standard stripe appears on the medial side. The blue and green-based colorways will come with sail shoelaces while the brown pair opts for a tonal execution. Rounding out the look is a sail vulcanized rubber midsole.

“With this collaboration, we wanted to emphasize the unique but familiar ways in which we each choose to enjoy our favorite drinks in hopes of shedding light on the little things that connect us all,” Notre wrote about its upcoming Vans collab on Instagram.

According to Notre’s Instagram caption of the sneakers, the latest set of Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX styles will be released on Feb. 3 at Notre-shop.com and at Notre stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoes has not yet been announced.