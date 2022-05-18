Drake’s Nocta x Nike Hot Step Collab Surfaces In New Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Drake’s acclaimed Nocta x Nike Hot Step sneaker collab is getting a bold new look.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step in a new purple colorway that’s expected to hit shelves before year’s end.

The new makeup of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step features an all-purple color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper including on the various Swoosh branding and shoelaces. Sticking to the purple look is the hue dressing the chunky midsole, which is inspired by the classic Nike Air Terra Humara sneaker. Rounding out the design is the G-TEK traction technology on the outsole that provides a comfortable ride and support.

The Nocta x Nike Hot Step was designed by both Drake and the Swoosh for their sub-label Nocta and the sneaker made its retail debut in February in the tonal “Triple White” and “Triple Black” makeups.

“The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design,” Nike wrote for the product description of the silhouette.

According to @Yankeekicks on Instagram, the purple-based makeup of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step collab will be released this year but a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand.

