The Nocta x Nike Hot Step Collab Is Releasing Soon

Drake and Nike have another collaboration dropping soon. This time, the Canadian rapper and the sportswear giant will debut their new Hot Step sneaker.

After delivering numerous apparel collections including their inaugural drop in 2020 and then a golf-inspired capsule in 2021, Nike has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that Drake’s Nocta Hot Step shoe will hit shelves next month in a tonal “Triple White” colorway.

This is the first sneaker that will be released from the duo’s joint Nocta label and according to Nike, this silhouette brings together the brand’s design heritage with exceptional comfort and functionality. The Nocta x Nike Hot Step features a premium pebbled leather upper that’s coupled with reflective 3M accents throughout the underlay panels. Adding to the design is a midsole that’s inspired by the classic Air Terra Humara sneaker and paired with G-TEK traction technology on the outsole that provides wearers with all-day comfort and support.

“The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design,” Nike wrote about the shoe on SNKRS.

The Nocta x Nike Hot Step sneaker will be released on March 3 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET, Nocta.com and at select Nike Sportswear stockists. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

