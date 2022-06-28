Nina Chanel Abney Simplifies the Air Jordan 2 With New Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has a new sneaker collab on the way. This time, the brand has tapped New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney to reimagine the beloved Air Jordan 2.

After images of the sneaker project surfaced on social media in April, the sportswear brand has announced via the Nike SNKRS app that Abney’s Air Jordan 2 collection will launch in July.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 collab will include the high and low-top versions of the silhouette, with the first shoe donning a traditional white and red color scheme while the latter pair sports a white and green makeup. The upper of the shoes are constructed of leather and is paired with premium textured overlay panels on the heel and soft suede on the toe box and heel tab. Additional details include co-branding on the footbed, an oversized hangtag attached to the upper, and a vintage sail outsole. The shoes also come packaged with a special box that’s covered in Abney’s artwork.

The lateral side of the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Nina Chanel Abney’s undefinable style steers the Air Jordan 2 into a bold new lane. Maintaining the sleek look of the ’86 icon, this version harnesses Abney’s artistic sensibility to make a powerful statement,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of Abney’s Air Jordan 2 collection.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 collection will be released on July 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The high-top retails for $250 while the low-top comes with a $225 price tag.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike