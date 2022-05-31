×
A Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Collab Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

By Victor Deng
It appears that Jordan Brand and Nike Skateboarding have a new sneaker collab dropping soon.

Early info about the purported Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab was shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram this week ahead of its purported 2023 release.

According to the account, an early test sample of the project showed that the shoe will don a stealthy black color scheme similar to the popular Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” but it hasn’t been revealed if the silhouette has been modified for skateboarding. The account also shared a mock-up rendering of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab, which showed that the shoe will feature a special Nike SB-branded heel tab instead of the traditional Jumpman branding.

The purported Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab isn’t the first sneaker collab from the brands. In 2014, Nike SB tapped skateboarder Lance Mountain to deliver a special Air Jordan 1 High collab. Five years later, Jordan Brand and Nike SB dropped a series of Air Jordan 1 High and Low styles that pay tribute to the silhouette and its impact on skate culture.

Despite @Nicekicks sharing early info about the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab on Instagram, release details for the project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” that debuted in 1985 is reportedly making its long-awaited return this fall. The shoe will reportedly feature a vintage-inspired look and the overall shape of the shoe will closely resemble the pairs that launched in ’85.

