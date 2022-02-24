LeBron James Creates Color-Changing Nike Sneakers with Fruity Pebbles for National Cereal Day

LeBron James is kicking off National Cereal Day next month in colorful style, thanks to a new collaboration with Fruity Pebbles and Nike. March 7 will see the release of the legendary NBA player’s latest project, a vibrant made in collaboration with the “Flintstones”-themed cereal.
On National Cereal Day, Nike will release the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles sneakers, in tandem with the limited-edition Magic Pebbles cereal launch. Created in honor of James’ childhood love of Fruity Pebbles, the sneakers feature a red, yellow and purple color palette that matches the new cereal. The high-top pair includes exaggerated soles, white uppers and counters printed with imagery of the cereal itself.
However, the style’s boldest feature comes from its color-changing abilities. The LeBron 19 Low pair utilizes a Photochromic DCS Technology, allowing the sneakers’ airbags to use the sun’s UV rays to turn its soles a purple hue. This isn’t dissimilar to the cereal, which turns milk a similar purple tone.
“To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal,” said James in a statement. “Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even better.”
The collaboration doesn’t just end with the shoes and cereal’s joint launch, however. Each box of Magic Pebbles cereal will include a 20% coupon for one item from Nike’s website. On March 10, children ages 6-15 can also show their most creative basketball shots on Pebbles’ website to win a year’s supply of Pebbles cereal and be featured on a JumboTron during a basketball game.
Additionally, Pebbles is also launching an online sweepstakes contest to win a pair of the 19 Low sneakers. Though the full terms and conditions aren’t currently available, consumers can discover them on Pebbles’ website on March 1 ahead of the shoes’ official public release.
