LeBron James Creates Color-Changing Nike Sneakers with Fruity Pebbles for National Cereal Day

LeBron James is kicking off National Cereal Day next month in colorful style, thanks to a new collaboration with Fruity Pebbles and Nike. March 7 will see the release of the legendary NBA player’s latest project, a vibrant made in collaboration with the “Flintstones”-themed cereal.

LeBron James and Fred Flintstone play basketball in a new campaign for the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pebbles/Post Consumer Brands

On National Cereal Day, Nike will release the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles sneakers, in tandem with the limited-edition Magic Pebbles cereal launch. Created in honor of James’ childhood love of Fruity Pebbles, the sneakers feature a red, yellow and purple color palette that matches the new cereal. The high-top pair includes exaggerated soles, white uppers and counters printed with imagery of the cereal itself.

The Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pebbles/Post Consumer Brands

However, the style’s boldest feature comes from its color-changing abilities. The LeBron 19 Low pair utilizes a Photochromic DCS Technology, allowing the sneakers’ airbags to use the sun’s UV rays to turn its soles a purple hue. This isn’t dissimilar to the cereal, which turns milk a similar purple tone.

“To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal,” said James in a statement. “Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even better.”

The Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pebbles/Post Consumer Brands

The collaboration doesn’t just end with the shoes and cereal’s joint launch, however. Each box of Magic Pebbles cereal will include a 20% coupon for one item from Nike’s website . On March 10, children ages 6-15 can also show their most creative basketball shots on Pebbles’ website to win a year’s supply of Pebbles cereal and be featured on a JumboTron during a basketball game.

Additionally, Pebbles is also launching an online sweepstakes contest to win a pair of the 19 Low sneakers. Though the full terms and conditions aren’t currently available, consumers can discover them on Pebbles’ website on March 1 ahead of the shoes’ official public release.

