Jacquemus Teases Upcoming Nike Collab Launching Next Month

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus took to Instagram on Monday to tease a new collaboration with Nike.

Sharing a photo of himself and a teaser video, the designer wrote a simple message declaring the official debut of the project.

Launching on June 28, the women’s-focused collection is part of Nike’s future vision of “50 for her” during its 50th anniversary year. According to Nike, the footwear, apparel and accessories collaborative collection will “merge the athletic brand’s performance acumen with Jacquemus’ approach to fit” and will include Porte Jacquemus’ favorite Nike shoe, the Humara.

Jarrett Reynolds, Nike VP of catalyst apparel design, added in a statement that the collection with Jacquemus drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Nike Dri-Fit fabric to create “a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens.”

“When we collaborate at Nike, it’s always a 50-50 union where each partner comes together to advance the other forward in ways that couldn’t have been done alone,” said Reynolds. “Collaboration at Nike, and with partners like Jacquemus, allows us to expand the culture of sport and redefine it for the next generation.”

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” Porte Jacquemus added in a statement. “I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.”

Nike x Jacquemus will launch exclusively on Jacquemus.com and across Nike retail globally beginning summer 2022.