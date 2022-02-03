Acronym x Nike Collaborated on Distressed Blazer Low Sneakers That Come With Futuristic Details

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Following, a 3-year hiatus, Nike and Errolson Hugh’s Acronym have reconnected for a new collaboration. The fresh drop will deliver two new installments of the classic Blazer Low silhouette.

The upcoming pairs arrive in “Night Maroon” and “Black” and will feature a withered look and pre-distressed suede uppers with partially detached cutouts throughout. The exposed foam tongue features Nike and Acronyms branding in a black calligraphy font, and mismatched futuristic graphics help to decorate the insoles. The full collection along with the Blazer Low colorways will officially release online and at select retailers on Feb. 10.

A metallic two-tone piece is added to the heel counter, consistent with Acronym’s technical and sci-fi-inspired aesthetic, and the inner lining extends outwards towards the heel tab to display the brand’s shuriken motif. As if that wasn’t enough, the new styles go a step further with standout features like the tinted rubber sole unit, two removable TPU clips, which are being added to the Blazer Low for the first time and detachable dog tags on the eyelets for a customizable and empowering take on one of Nike’s heritage looks.

The collaboration will also include the first-ever apparel capsule from Nike and Acronym. The apparel line will consist of tracksuits and stadium jerseys in fabrics, such as Therma-FIT and recycled polyester. Key features of the pieces are reflective underlays and ghillie-inspired panelling to continue with the camouflage theme. The graphics in the collection was created by Japanese graffiti artist NESM and typographer David Rudnick. The full collection will celebrate Nike’s Culture of Innovation and will mix the brand’s performance-wear with Acronym’s technical expertise.