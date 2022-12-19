Nickelodeon Adds Slime to the Puma MB.02

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has joined forces with Nickelodeon for the next iteration of LaMelo Ball’s current signature shoe, the MB.02.

After releasing the MB.01 Low in a new “Volt” colorway last week, the German sportswear giant have announced on its launch calendar that it has partnered with the television network Nickelodeon to create a new “Slime” Puma MB.02 colorway, which is hitting retail this week.

Nickelodeon began using slime on “You Can’t Do That on Television” comedy show that debuted in 1979. From there, the goo became a signature item for the network and periodically make appearances on the Kids’ Choice Awards and at Nickelodeon Studios attractions at Universal Studios in Florida.

The Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime” features a predominantly green color scheme, with red accents on the tongue and heel. Cushioning the underfoot is a green Nitro foam midsole while a Slime-branded outsole appears below.

“LaMelo Ball and Puma Hoops have teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring everyone’s favorite green goo to the court. MB.02 Slime embodies the slippery substance with its bright lime colorway, while the shoe’s tech—including Nitro foam—takes the splattered look from game show to game ready. Even Melo’s signature wings get the treatment with a dripping effect. Prepare to ooze style,” Puma wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime” collab will be released on Wednesday at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers for $140.

The lateral side of the Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma