Mowalola Previews Upcoming New Balance Collab at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Mowalola debuted her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s this weekend after a three-year hiatus. Dubbed “Burglarwear,” the collection draws inspiration from the act of stealing – from money and jewelry to data, power and hearts.

At her show, the U.K.-based Nigerian designer previewed the first look at a new collaboration with New Balance. Set to launch this fall, the collaboration takes on the footwear brand’s 90/60 model.

​​Featuring an extended N logo, Mowalola said in a release that the silhouette “celebrates the technology in the 990 series and early 2000s running shoe styles like the 860.” The midsole takes a more exaggerated approach with this collab in comparison to the silhouettes that inspired it, according to the designer. Other design features include a thicker and clear CR device, badge on the tongue, diamond shaped outsole, and a split at the heel.

A look at Mowalola’s upcoming New Balance collab. CREDIT: IK ALDAMA

The New Balance x Mowalola 90/60 will be available in two colorways including black and purple with yellow accents as well as black and teal with pink accents.

As for the rest of her collection, Mowalola explores different types of burglars – like white-collar bankers and Yahoo boys, Lagos’ ostentatiously dressed internet scammers – and appropriates them through the brazen raunch that has characterized the brand since it began.

This can be seen in items like a black leather dress, which has a crucifix cut-out at the chest, flaunting the nipples and navel. City-boy tailoring is reimagined with hipbone cut-outs, and jewelry-heist balaclavas are joined to low-rise trousers by slashed swathes of suiting fabric.

“As much as this is a collection that interrogates notions of what it means to steal, it is also one that explores what it means to be stolen, too,” Mowalola wrote in the show notes.