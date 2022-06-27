×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mowalola Previews Upcoming New Balance Collab at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

By Stephen Garner
Stephen Garner

Stephen Garner

More Stories By Stephen

View All
New Balance, Mowalola, Summer 2023
A look at Mowalola's upcoming New Balance collab.
CREDIT: IK ALDAMA

Mowalola debuted her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s this weekend after a three-year hiatus. Dubbed “Burglarwear,” the collection draws inspiration from the act of stealing – from money and jewelry to data, power and hearts.

At her show, the U.K.-based Nigerian designer previewed the first look at a new collaboration with New Balance. Set to launch this fall, the collaboration takes on the footwear brand’s 90/60 model.

​​Featuring an extended N logo, Mowalola said in a release that the silhouette “celebrates the technology in the 990 series and early 2000s running shoe styles like the 860.” The midsole takes a more exaggerated approach with this collab in comparison to the silhouettes that inspired it, according to the designer. Other design features include a thicker and clear CR device, badge on the tongue, diamond shaped outsole, and a split at the heel.

Related

Blackpink's Lisa Slips Into Sparkles & Heels With BTS Member V & Park Bo-gum at Celine SS23 Show in Paris

Everything You Need to Know About Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2023

Lea Michele Goes Sporty-Chic In Graphic Crewneck With Sleek Leggings & New Balance Sneakers

New Balance, Mowalola, Summer 2023
A look at Mowalola’s upcoming New Balance collab.
CREDIT: IK ALDAMA

The New Balance x Mowalola 90/60 will be available in two colorways including black and purple with yellow accents as well as black and teal with pink accents.

As for the rest of her collection, Mowalola explores different types of burglars – like white-collar bankers and Yahoo boys, Lagos’ ostentatiously dressed internet scammers – and appropriates them through the brazen raunch that has characterized the brand since it began.

This can be seen in items like a black leather dress, which has a crucifix cut-out at the chest, flaunting the nipples and navel. City-boy tailoring is reimagined with hipbone cut-outs, and jewelry-heist balaclavas are joined to low-rise trousers by slashed swathes of suiting fabric.

“As much as this is a collection that interrogates notions of what it means to steal, it is also one that explores what it means to be stolen, too,” Mowalola wrote in the show notes.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad