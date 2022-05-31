Images of the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collab between Neckface and Nike Skateboarding is coming soon.

Images of the sportswear giant and the renowned graffiti artist’s forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low collab were shared by sneaker leak social media account @Prvt.selection on Instagram this week.

The photos revealed that the shoe will don a predominantly black-based color scheme on the suede upper, with various patches of Neckface’s signature artwork throughout the entirety of the model. Adding a touch of color to the stealthy look is a special Neckface-branded footbed. Completing the look of the collab are matching black shoelaces, a white midsole with contrasting black hits on the heel, and a black outsole.

In 2013, Neckface and Nike SB partnered to deliver a two-shoe SB Blazer and SB Dunk High collection. Both pairs feature a special web pattern throughout the entirety of the uppers, with the first shoe donning a vibrant yellow color scheme and the latter shoe sporting a stealthy black makeup.

In addition to sharing a first look at the shoe, @Prvt.selection on Instagram revealed that the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low collab will hit shelves before year’s end but the drop has not yet been announced by the artist or the brand.

In related Nike SB news, there are additional Nike SB Dunk collabs reportedly on the way. Joining the aforementioned Neckface x SB Dunk Low is a new FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High along with a special Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab that could be making its way to shelves soon.