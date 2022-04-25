Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson Tease New Naruto Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson have teamed up with a popular Japanese manga series for its latest collaboration.

The sportswear brand and the New Orleans Pelicans forward teased their upcoming project with “Naruto” on Twitter last week by sharing an image of the show’s protagonist Naruto alongside Williamson and Jordan Brand’s signature “Zion” and “Jumpman” logos.

According to the Twitter caption of the teaser from Williamson, the aforementioned collab will be centered around the Jordan Zion 1, which is his first signature basketball shoe with the brand.

Excited to share this story with the world. The @Jumpman23 Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity. Stay tuned! #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/e4QnbeEpAT — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 23, 2022

The Jordan Zion 1 features a mid-top upper that’s designed to mimic the look of superhero armor. Cushioning the underfoot is the combination of the full-length Air Strobel and a Zoom Air unit that offer energy-returning stability for both a secure and responsive feel.

The various colorways of the Jordan Zion 1.

“Excited to share this story with the world. The Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity. Stay tuned! #BelieveIt,” Williamson wrote for the caption of his Twitter teaser.

Despite the teasers that were shared by both Williamson and Jordan Brand, release details for the “Naruto” x Jordan Zion 1 collection have not yet been revealed.

Williamson’s forthcoming ‘Naruto’ x Jordan Zion 1 collection isn’t the only collaborative project from the brand that’s dropping soon. DJ Khaled unveiled his “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 capsule that’s hitting shelves before year’s end. The preview showcased a series of retail, samples, as well as friends and family exclusive styles of the shoe.